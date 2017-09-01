Cascade Moon – 13 Year Rye Whisky

750ml Bottle From $ 506.99

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A truly exceptional rarity in the world of whisky, Cascade Moon 13YO Rye Whisky is unlike any other. The slow maturation process of this whisky brings forward the beautiful and unique notes of the whisky creating an experience both balanced and sophisticated. Recently discovered in very limited quantity at Cascade Hollow Distillery, this batch of rye whisky comes from barrels aging since 2008. This unique rye whisky is best enjoyed neat. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Cascade Moon 13YO Rye Whisky. Please drink responsibly.