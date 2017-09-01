Cutwater Black Skimmer – Straight Rye Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 46.99

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Building on our tradition of award-winning spirits, and in concert with some of our favorite whiskey distillers, Cutwater Spirits proudly introduces Black Skimmer American Rye. A blend of straight whiskeys with notes of honey, almond, black pepper, and a hint of clove. Born from our curiosity, creativity, and unconventional open-minded spirit, this smooth drinking rye was meticulously selected, curated, and blended. Enjoy it with the best of friends.