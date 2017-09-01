Alley – Rye Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 61.99

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This is a big, burly rye on the nose. There's a ton of wood, rye toast, clove, and cinnamon that is at once inviting and intimidating. Diving in, there's a cool blast of mint and eucalyptus which carries those big flavors along to a sweet and long finish. This is a rye lovers rye, which would no doubt overwhelm many cocktails, but work just perfectly in others.