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Alley – Rye Whiskey
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This is a big, burly rye on the nose. There's a ton of wood, rye toast, clove, and cinnamon that is at once inviting and intimidating. Diving in, there's a cool blast of mint and eucalyptus which carries those big flavors along to a sweet and long finish. This is a rye lovers rye, which would no doubt overwhelm many cocktails, but work just perfectly in others.