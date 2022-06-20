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Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey 750ml Bottle

Proper Twelve – Irish Whiskey

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Introducing Conor McGregors own brand of Irish Whiskey. Distilled, aged, & bottled in Ireland, Proper No. Twelve is smooth and balanced with a fine blend of golden grain and full flavored malted barley. Its aged a minimum of three years in bourbon barrel and offers hints of vanilla, honey-like sweetness and toasted wood. A proper salute to all, Proper No. Twelve pays homage to the founder, Conor McGregor, and his neighborhood of Crumlin, Dublin 12. It embodies their shared spirit of brotherhood, loyalty, and hard work.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Holly H. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 3 years ago

    I’d like to take this moment to apologize...

    To absolutely nobody!
    Agostino T. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Proper

    Smooth taste
    Joe G. - Verified buyer