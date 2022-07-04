Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Old Elk Blended Bourbon 750ml Bottle

Old Elk – Blended Bourbon

|

Set delivery address to see local pricing

The key to our bourbon is our high malted barley content in our mashbill. By investing in our bourbon and using four times more malted barley than traditional recipes, we’ve created a non-traditional bourbon that generates sweet and light components. The malted barley combined with the spicy essence of clove from the rye, and the classic rich bourbon character from the corn, amounts to a robust and smooth taste profile.

More By Old Elk

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

2 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Alyssa Y. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Alyssa Y. - Verified buyer
    ""