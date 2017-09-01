Guidance – Small Batch American Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 53.59

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Aged for 2 years & distilled in Iowa in small batches and housed in Nashville, TN. Bold scents of burnt caramel, moschino cherry and vanilla greet the nose on this coveted American Whiskey. The palate is dominate by the front-end vanilla with a light and smooth experience in the middle. A long smokey finish tops off the finale.