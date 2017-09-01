Forty Creek – Barrel Select Canadian Whisky

375ml Bottle From $ 9.99

750ml Bottle From $ 11.00

1.75L Bottle From $ 31.49

1L Bottle From $ 36.99

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Forty Creek Barrel Select was created to revitalize the Canadian whisky category. Forty Creek laid down its first stock in 1992 on a mission to build bold, complex whiskies. Barrel Select is a blend of various grain whiskies aged in a mix of seasoned ex-Bourbon barrels and new American White Oak for a unique and full flavour profile.