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Forty Creek – Barrel Select Canadian Whisky
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Forty Creek Barrel Select was created to revitalize the Canadian whisky category. Forty Creek laid down its first stock in 1992 on a mission to build bold, complex whiskies. Barrel Select is a blend of various grain whiskies aged in a mix of seasoned ex-Bourbon barrels and new American White Oak for a unique and full flavour profile.