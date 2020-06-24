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Woodford Reserve Bourbon 1L Bottle

Woodford Reserve – Bourbon

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    Just great

    Na
    Shanygne W. - Verified buyer