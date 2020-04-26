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Stranahan's – Colorado Whiskey
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A smell of coffee, oak, oatmeal, vanilla, and caramel with a full rich thickness leaving you coated with a coffee flavor. 47% ABV
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
3 years ago
So damn good
Great taste everyone should try it.
Kevin S. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Excellent body, rich, smooth and flavorful
Lots of taste, drinks easy. More forward with caramel and honey tones.