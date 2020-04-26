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Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey 750ml Bottle

Stranahan's – Colorado Whiskey

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A smell of coffee, oak, oatmeal, vanilla, and caramel with a full rich thickness leaving you coated with a coffee flavor. 47% ABV

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.50

2 Reviews
  • 3 years ago

    So damn good

    Great taste everyone should try it.
    Kevin S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Excellent body, rich, smooth and flavorful

    Lots of taste, drinks easy. More forward with caramel and honey tones.
    Fran M. - Verified buyer