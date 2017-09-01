Spirits of the Apocalypse – The Walking Dead Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 15.99

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In an apocalyptic world where the dead have fed off the living, society has crumbled to the verge of extinction. There is no government, no stores, no mail delivery, no cable TV. But luckily, there is bourbon. Spirits of the Apocalypse is a strategic alliance between Diageo and Skybound Entertainment, the company behind The Walking Dead comic series. With a light caramel nose, taste of fruit and a smooth and spicy finish, this whiskey is good enough for the living, and sought out by the dead. Our limited release is perfect for The Walking Dead watch parties or as a gift for a die-hard fan. For a delicious Princess Punch cocktail, combine The Walking Dead Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, pomegranate juice, red wine, lemon juice and cinnamon syrup in a glass with ice and garnish with a slice of blood orange. Includes one 94 proof 750 mL bottle of Spirits of the Apocalypse The Walking Dead Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.