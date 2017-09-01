Russell's Reserve – 10 Year Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 31.49

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Bottled at 90 proof, this hand-selected, small batch bourbon is aged for a minimum of 10 years in #4 "Alligator" charred American Oak barrels resulting in rich caramel and vanilla flavors and uniquely smooth finish. These bold notes make our 10 Year perfect for classic cocktails, like the Boulevardier (a Negroni riff with bourbon!)