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Russell's Reserve – Single Barrel Bourbon
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Crafted in the Birthplace of Bourbon with techniques dating back to pre-Prohibition America, our Single Barrel Bourbon is aged in only the deepest #4 “alligator” char, American White Oak barrels; then individually bottled at 110 proof and non-chill filtered for. Hand-selected by our Master Distillers, each barrel has its own unique personality, adding spicy, bold flavors to our rich, signature toffee and vanilla notes.