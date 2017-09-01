Russell's Reserve – Single Barrel Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 23.99

750ml Bottle From $ 59.99

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Crafted in the Birthplace of Bourbon with techniques dating back to pre-Prohibition America, our Single Barrel Bourbon is aged in only the deepest #4 “alligator” char, American White Oak barrels; then individually bottled at 110 proof and non-chill filtered for. Hand-selected by our Master Distillers, each barrel has its own unique personality, adding spicy, bold flavors to our rich, signature toffee and vanilla notes.