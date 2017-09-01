Rabbit Hole Distillery – Heigold Kentucky Straight Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 51.49

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The Straight Bourbon Whiskey, made with a high percentage of imported German rye, pays tribute to an immigrant maker. Strong and bold, this offering honors Christian Heigold, a German stonecutter who settled in Louisville prior to 1850. Taken by the hope of this new land, he carved symbols of his patriotism on the facade of his now landmark home.