Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Rabbit Hole Distillery Dareringer Sherry Cask Bourbon 750ml Bottle

Rabbit Hole Distillery – Dareringer Sherry Cask Bourbon

Set delivery address to see local pricing

The Sherry Cask Finished Bourbon epitomizes Kaveh’s wife, Heather. Elegant, sweet, and charming, she is the muse behind our brand. A Louisville native and bourbon enthusiast, she lured Kaveh away from his beloved Scotch and down a rabbit hole he may have never dared alone.

More By Rabbit Hole Distillery

You May Also Like

Often Bought With