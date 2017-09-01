Rabbit Hole Distillery – Dareringer Sherry Cask Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 59.99

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The Sherry Cask Finished Bourbon epitomizes Kaveh’s wife, Heather. Elegant, sweet, and charming, she is the muse behind our brand. A Louisville native and bourbon enthusiast, she lured Kaveh away from his beloved Scotch and down a rabbit hole he may have never dared alone.