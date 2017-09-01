Orphan Barrel Rhetoric – 24 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 134.99

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Proper, eloquent and poetic, the exclusive Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 24 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is the 10th release from the Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Company. A beautiful whiskey aged for at least 24 years, each sip begins with the flavors of orchard fruit with a hint of allspice, which gives way to a warming, caramel and nutmeg finish. This 90.8 proof bourbon whiskey is for those who dream of walking through rickhouses to pick the choicest barrels, the ones tucked away and left sleeping and aging to perfection. Lovingly bottled by hand in Tullahoma, Tennessee, it is best served straight, either neat or on the rocks. Includes one 90.8 proof 750 mL bottle of Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 24 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.