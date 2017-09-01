Orphan Barrel – 17 Year Fanged Pursuit Kentucky Straight Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 206.95

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Enjoy an exquisite whiskey that hails from Kentucky’s bourbon heartland with Orphan Barrel Fanged Pursuit 17-Year-Old Kentucky Bourbon. It's the first non-chill filtered whiskey from the Orphan Barrel collection, which means a richer tasting experience for those who enjoy it. Leading with an aroma of vanilla, red cherries, and honey, the palate follows with notes of toasted oak, orchard fruits, and spices pursued by a velvety mouthfeel. Aged to perfection in charred American Oak barrels for 17 years, this creation captures the patient yet daring spirit of the lone Kentucky bobcat. Best enjoyed neat or on the rocks.