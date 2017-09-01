Orphan Barrel Rhetoric – 23 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 129.99

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Representing the next step in an evolving exploration in bourbon maturation, the exclusive Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 23 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is the fourth release in the Rhetoric series of progressively aged whiskeys. A beautiful whiskey aged for at least 23 years, each sip begins with an aroma of vanilla bean, brown sugar and banana. Unfolding into a rich taste of cocoa, bourbon vanilla, black cherry and red currant, our aged whiskey finishes with a touch of fruitcake, citrus and oak. This 90.6 proof bourbon whiskey is for those who dream of walking through rickhouses to pick the choicest barrels, the ones tucked away and left sleeping and aging to perfection. Lovingly bottled by hand in Tullahoma, Tennessee, it is best served straight, either neat or on the rocks. Includes one 90.6 proof 750 mL bottle of Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 23 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.