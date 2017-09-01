Orphan Barrel Fable and Folly – 14 Year Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 111.99

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A unique blend of age and flavor, Orphan Barrel Fable & Folly 14 Year Old Whiskey is a harmonious creation accenting the rich, creamy character of the last of several iconic historical Orphan Barrel releases. Our master blender married the remaining stocks of Barterhouse, Forged Oak and various Rhetoric releases with a proprietary blend to create a masterpiece that pays homage to the original releases yet possesses a distinct profile all its own. This rare, perfectly aged reserve has a full complex flavor of subtly sweet toffee, hints of pepper spice, and a rich charred oak finish. Best enjoyed straight, either neat or on the rocks. Includes one 90 proof 750 mL bottle of Orphan Barrel Fable & Folly 14 Year Old Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.