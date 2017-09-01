Orphan Barrel Forged Oak – 15 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 72.99

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Orphan Barrel Forged Oak 15 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a statuesque whiskey with aromas of cedar, maple and vanilla bean that give way to seasoned woody notes of cocoa and young berries. A pillar of strength rooted in time and wisdom, our Forged Oak whiskey spent at least 15 contemplative years maturing in charred American white oak barrels perfecting its long, dry, black pepper finish. Lovingly bottled by hand in Tullahoma, Tennessee, it is best served straight, either neat or on the rocks. Includes one 90.5 proof 750 mL bottle of Forged Oak 15 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.