Orphan Barrel Copper Tongue – 16 Year Cask Strength Straight Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 144.98

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Orphan Barrel Copper Tongue 16 Year Old Cask Strength Straight Bourbon Whisky emanates aromas of almond and toffee that give way to reveal a delicate floral perfume. With a surprising mellowness uncommon of a cask strength bourbon, Copper Tongue boasts juicy bursts of candied orange and hints of cedar that carry through to the long finish. Lovingly bottled in Tullahoma, Tennessee, it is best served straight, neat or on the rocks. Includes one 750 mL, 100 proof bottle of Orphan Barrel Copper Tongue 16 Year Old Cask Strength Straight Bourbon Whisky. Please drink responsibly.