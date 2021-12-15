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Old Forester 86 Proof Bourbon 750ml Bottle

Old Forester – 86 Proof Bourbon

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Kentucky Whiskey. A spicy cinnamon flavor with nutmeg and oak notes. 86 Proof

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.60

5 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Caelite M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good quality bourbon. Great taste.

    It’s a very good quality bourbon for the price especially. It’s good straight up and with mixers. It’s smooth and delightful for the bourbon enthusiast. Quality is noted When there is no headache associated with drinking it.
    Kim W. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Mild and warm.

    This is a smooth whiskey. You can easily enjoy it straight, on the rocks or with a mixer. Very nice flavor and good value.
    Kim W. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    I like it.

    As good as all the others in this price range.
    Kim W. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Sweet, smooth

    Cheap in price not in taste.
    Jordan Q. - Verified buyer