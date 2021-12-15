Ratings overview

1 year ago Caelite M. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Good quality bourbon. Great taste. It’s a very good quality bourbon for the price especially. It’s good straight up and with mixers. It’s smooth and delightful for the bourbon enthusiast. Quality is noted When there is no headache associated with drinking it. Kim W. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Mild and warm. This is a smooth whiskey. You can easily enjoy it straight, on the rocks or with a mixer. Very nice flavor and good value. Kim W. - Verified buyer

3 years ago I like it. As good as all the others in this price range. Kim W. - Verified buyer