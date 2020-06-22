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Old Forester – 100 Proof Bourbon
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Old Forester 100 Proof is handpicked from select barrels resulting in a spicy and robust Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky. It is bottled at 100 Proof to maintain its distinct character and cater to those who enjoy a higher proof.
Most balanced and best tasting bourbon I’ve ever had
You can sip it, shoot it, put it in a mixed drink and it has just the right bit of bite, a perfect balance against a bourbon being too sweet that would be lower proof, and a wonderful aftertaste and finish
Kevin M. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Delicious and well-balanced
For a 100 proof bourbon, especially at this price point, it is versatile, satisfying, does not have a burn, and has a long and pleasant aftertaste. It’s great neat, on the rocks, or in many different cocktails