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Old Forester Statesman Kentucky Straight Bourbon 750ml Bottle

Old Forester – Statesman Kentucky Straight Bourbon

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Aromas of Devil's food, clove, oak spice and vanilla. Buttery leather on the palate is quickly dominated by pepper, cinnamon bark and sharp citrus. Spice and eucalyptus fade into orange cream finish.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth and sweet.

    I don’t usually buy what you’d call “nice” liquor but I went for it and plan on buying this again. Similar to what the bottle says there’s a bit of a caramel aftertaste that makes it a really sweet bourbon.
    Andrew M. - Verified buyer