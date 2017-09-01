Michter's – 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 58.99

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Mature in age and truly exceptional in quality, Michter’s 10 Year Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon has earned its place as an enduring favorite of the most discerning whiskey connoisseurs. The “Best American Whiskey” according to Food & Wine magazine, our 10 Year Single Barrel Bourbon represents the culmination of over a decade of patient aging in specially chosen, new charred American white oak barrels. When a private barrel selection bottling of this whiskey sold for £166,000 (US$ 209,462) at an auction in London on July 12th 2020, it shattered the previous $78,000 record for a barrel of bourbon that had been set at a Christie’s auction.