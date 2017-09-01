Michter's – Michter’s 25 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 5607.00

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We believe that our 25 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon is as fine as any bourbon ever released throughout Michter’s storied history. This exceptionally flavorful bourbon was distilled from a select mashbill, then matured to perfection for over a quarter of a century in specially chosen, new charred American white oak barrels. We continue to strive to make the best bourbon possible regardless of production cost. We hope you enjoy our Michter’s 25 Year Limited Release Bourbon as a fine emblem of our commitment to excellence.