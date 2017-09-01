Michter's US-1 – Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 62.99

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First introduced to great acclaim in the Fall of 2014, Michter’s US★1 Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon is a groundbreaking whiskey expression. It is made by taking Michter’s US★1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon and then aging it for an additional period in a second custom made barrel. This second barrel is assembled from 18-month air-dried wood and then toasted but not charred. The truly unique and delicious taste of Michter’s US★1 Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon represents a remarkable achievement given that it is Kentucky Straight Bourbon with nothing extra added or done except placement in a second toasted barrel.