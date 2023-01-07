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Michter's US-1 Small Batch Bourbon 750ml Bottle

Michter's US-1 – Small Batch Bourbon

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Michter’s US★1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon is made from a carefully selected mash bill that features the highest quality American corn. It is then matured to the peak of perfection. Truly “small batch” each batch of our US★1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon is batched in a holding tank sized to fit a maximum of twenty full barrels, leaving no margin for “blending out” imperfection and thus necessitating excellence from every barrel. Reflecting the spirit of the Bluegrass State, Michter’s US★1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon is nuanced, mellow, and earthy.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

5 Reviews
  • 11 months ago
    Eugene K. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Jeff C. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 3 years ago

    Great for Old Fashioneds.

    Smooth
    Calvin J. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Boo ya

    Boo Ya!
    Michael F. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth, sweet

    I will buy again
    Andrew D. - Verified buyer