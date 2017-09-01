McAfee's Benchmark – Bonded Kentucky Straight Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 19.74

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In 1773, the McAfee Brothers set out to explore uncharted territory, surveying land now home to Buffalo Trace Distillery. Surveyor marks left behind are known as benchmarks and this bourbon whiskey honors their pioneering spirits.