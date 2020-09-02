Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
Set delivery address to see local pricing
A smoother tasting bourbon. Velvety and well spiced. Notes of brown sugar, vanilla, and sweet corn with cinnamon and wood punch. 46% ABV
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
3 years ago
Smooth with a good cask profile
Pretty nice sipping whiskey for the lower price point.
Dylan C. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Great flavor for an inexpensive bourbon
Notes of vanilla and cinnamon, Larceny was a pleasant surprise for a bourbon that retails for less than $30.
Steve Z. - Verified buyer