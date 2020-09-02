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Larceny Bourbon 750ml Bottle

Larceny – Bourbon

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A smoother tasting bourbon. Velvety and well spiced. Notes of brown sugar, vanilla, and sweet corn with cinnamon and wood punch. 46% ABV

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.50

2 Reviews
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth with a good cask profile

    Pretty nice sipping whiskey for the lower price point.
    Dylan C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great flavor for an inexpensive bourbon

    Notes of vanilla and cinnamon, Larceny was a pleasant surprise for a bourbon that retails for less than $30.
    Steve Z. - Verified buyer