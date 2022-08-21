Knob Creek – 9 Year Single Barrel Reserve Small Batch Bourbon |

750ml Bottle From $ 31.49

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When Booker Noe fathered the small batch bourbon movement over two decades ago he created Knob Creek to bring back the standards of pre-prohibition bourbon. Knob Creek Single Barrel Reserve encounters no detours or distractions. It’s just the big, pure flavor that Booker set out to create. Each barrel of Knob Creek Single Barrel Reserve is bottled individually to become one-of-a-kind, meaning that each batch we handpick will have slight variations in taste, color, and aroma based on its final age, rack placement, and other proprietary methods passed down for seven generations.