Knob Creek – 9 Year Small Batch Bourbon
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The original that started it all, Knob Creek Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is still made to exacting standards. Knob Creek is aged to fully draw out the natural sugars in its charred white oak barrels. This exceptional, full-bodied bourbon strikes the senses with an oak aroma, a sweet, woody, full-bodied, almost fruity taste, with a long, rich finish. Created to reflect the flavor, strength, care, and patience that defined whiskey before Prohibition, Knob Creek is perfect neat or on the rocks with one or two ice cubes. Knob Creek is part of The Small Batch Bourbon Collection. Explore the entire Knob Creek Family for yourself and discover what whiskey was meant to be.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
10 Reviews
- 6 months agoAshly K. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoLinda B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoSuzanne . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoLinda B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Great pallet . Smooth sipperGrats for budgets and great for smooth sipping with great flavorsNate . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoPaul . - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoBen M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoBen M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoNicole A. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
100 Proof - and the best!Knob Life!David R. - Verified buyer