Knob Creek – 12 Year Small Batch Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 67.99

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Booker Noe's vision to recreate the full flavor of pre-prohibition bourbon has been further elevated with this extra-long aged Knob Creek 12 Year Old Bourbon Whiskey. These barrels were primarily located in the center of the Knob Creek rackhouses, ensuring the most consistent environment for the bourbon to patiently mellow in white American oak casks over 12 long years. This process allows the bourbon to undergo numerous additional changes that younger whiskies never experience. All the flavors of oak, caramel and vanilla present within those barrels are concentrated year after year, curbing away any and all harshness of flavor while still maintaining the unmistaken able full-flavor of Knob Creek.