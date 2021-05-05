Knob Creek – 9 Year Small Batch Bourbon |

375ml Bottle From $ 18.99

750ml Bottle From $ 26.49

1L Bottle From $ 37.99

1.75L Bottle From $ 48.99

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The original that started it all, Knob Creek Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is still made to exacting standards. Knob Creek is aged to fully draw out the natural sugars in its charred white oak barrels. This exceptional, full-bodied bourbon strikes the senses with an oak aroma, a sweet, woody, full-bodied, almost fruity taste, with a long, rich finish. Created to reflect the flavor, strength, care, and patience that defined whiskey before Prohibition, Knob Creek is perfect neat or on the rocks with one or two ice cubes. Knob Creek is part of The Small Batch Bourbon Collection. Explore the entire Knob Creek Family for yourself and discover what whiskey was meant to be.