Knob Creek – 15 Year Limited Edition Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 92.99

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Knob Creek 15-Year-Old enters the stage as our most mature Knob Creek offering to date. After a decade and half of maturation, Knob Creek 15- Year-Old will entice the nose with delectable caramelized oak and luscious vanilla. Our bourbon will further soothe the palate with smooth caramel and toffee perfectly paired with toasted oak and light leather. Lastly Knob Creek- 15- Year-Old will finish with a warming spice joined by a slight floral bouquet. Join us on a journey, decades in the making, where only the best of the best barrels can claim a home to, Knob Creek 15- Year-Old. Because after all, true maturity comes with age.