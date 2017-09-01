The Wiseman – Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 29.49

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The first permanent release under Master Blender John Rhea, the Wiseman Bourbon Whiskey is made from 4 Kentucky Straight Bourbons selected for their individual taste. The Wiseman Bourbon has been recognized for its outstanding quality and is the winner of numerous awards including Double Gold at the San Francisco World Sprits Competition in 2024, 2023 & 2022, Gold at the TAG Global Spirits Awards in 2023, and Gold at the Ascot Awards in 2023. The Wiseman Bourbon has also been awarded 95 points by Tasting Panel magazine.