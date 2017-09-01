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Kentucky Owl – St Patrick's Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
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In celebration of the long-standing ties that bind Irish and Kentucky whiskey making together, Kentucky Owl® has partnered with Irish Whiskey Bonder, Louise McGuane to bring her craft in selecting rare whiskey barrels for their unique flavor profiles to this collaboration with Master Blender, John Rhea, to deliver this exceptional blended bourbon together. Kentucky Owl® St Patrick's Edition has been awarded 97 points by Tasting Panel magazine.