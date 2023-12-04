Jim Beam – Bourbon
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Distilled in the heart of Kentucky since 1795, and passed down for seven generations, Jim Beam is one of the best-selling bourbons in the world. Prohibition couldn't even stop the Beam family from making their spicy blend of Kentucky bourbon. Enjoy it neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail.
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4.96
51 Reviews
- 6 days agonoah m. - Verified buyer""
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Nice and smoothMy regular evening drinkStan H. - Verified buyer
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