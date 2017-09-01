I.W. Harper – Kentucky Straight Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 38.99

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Offering a richness of taste and history only the I.W. Harper brand can provide, I.W. Harper Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a refined bourbon, perfect for life’s special moments. Our unique offering begins with a subtle nose, while leaving traces of caramel and vanilla on entry before melting into creamy bursts of wood and spice. The finish is sweet and pleasant with subtle fruit notes. A premium-quality bourbon, it is perfect in classic cocktails. Includes one 82 proof 750 mL bottle of I. W. Harper Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Please enjoy responsibly. *New Formula Released in 2015