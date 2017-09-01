I.W. Harper – Cabernet Cask Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 53.96

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Take a sip of legacy and refined finishing with I.W. Harper Cabernet Cask Reserve. This is Kentucky Straight Bourbon finished in luxury California Cabernet Sauvignon Casks. This ultra-premium spirit brings a nuanced taste into your glass. Experience the flavors of toasted vanilla, black fruit and spice with every sip. With the distinct character of fine cabernet wine, this exceptional symbol of modern refinement will leave the palate lingering with fruity flavor and a velvety finish. Enjoy this spirit neat or on the rocks. Includes one 90 proof 750 mL bottle of I.W. Harper Cabernet Cask Reserve. However you choose to enjoy, please do so responsibly.