I.W. Harper – 15 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 72.99

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Offering a richness of taste and history only the I.W. Harper brand can provide, I.W. Harper 15 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a refined bourbon, perfect for life’s special moments. Sweeter up front with grain and corn immediately apparent, our aged whiskey then moves into notes of oak, raisin, caramel, spice and vanilla. The finish leaves a long and lasting mouthfeel perfect for sipping over conversation with adult friends and family. A premium-quality bourbon, it is best served on the rocks. Includes one 82 proof 750 mL bottle of I. W. Harper 15 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Please enjoy responsibly. *New Formula Released in 2015