George Dickel – 18 Year Bourbon Whiskey

700oz Bottle From $ 531.99

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Enjoy a limited release bourbon that's been aged 18 years in charred oak barrels and blended to perfection. George Dickel Aged 18 Years Bourbon Whisky is aged in our single-story rick houses that are nestled in the quiet hills of Cascade Hollow. This perfectly balanced bourbon whisky has tasting notes of creme brulee and stone fruit with a long finish of almond toffee and oak that has a mellow flavor. Best served neat or on the rocks. Includes one 90 proof 700 mL bottle of George Dickel Aged 18 Years Bourbon Whisky. Please drink responsibly.