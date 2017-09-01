George Dickel – 8 Year Small Batch Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 29.49

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Perfected by time, experience and true craftsmanship, George Dickel Bourbon Whisky Aged 8 Years is reflective of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co.'s commitment to honestly producing quality whisky. Aged in charred oak barrels and blended to perfection, our small-batch bourbon is handcrafted using our signature chilled charcoal filtration process for a smooth whisky. With initial notes of sweet vanilla leading into bright hints of cherry and orange, this bourbon finishes long, boasting almond toffee and oak. This whisky is best served neat or on the rocks. Includes one 90 proof 750 mL bottle of George Dickel Bourbon Whisky Aged 8 Years. Please drink responsibly.