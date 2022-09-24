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Four Roses Bourbon 750ml Bottle

Four Roses – Bourbon

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Crisp, soft and smooth, fresh fruit, hints of pear and apple.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.93

27 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Anna T. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Maureen F. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Jay C. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Beau B. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Luis V. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Luis V. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Luis V. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Good stuff.

    Smooth taste
    Luis V. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Charisse S. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Good bang for the buck

    Better than makers or bullit
    Charisse S. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago
    Caelite M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Done right

    Done right
    Jordan N. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth like silk.

    Yes
    Angela K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smoothest sip out there

    Was smooth and Smokey
    Daniela M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    N/A

    N:A
    Carrie . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Delicious for great price

    It’s a higher end all purpose bourbon for a great price
    Craig F. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago
    Ethan K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Literally what this auto text says. THE smoothest

    I don’t drink hard liquor bc of this gift of sensitive taste buds. But this one... this. One. Right. Here.
    Jose T. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Cool dude

    Cool dude
    Isaiah C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Amazing

    Recommend
    Tony . - Verified buyer