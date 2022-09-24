Four Roses – Bourbon
|
Set delivery address to see local pricing
Crisp, soft and smooth, fresh fruit, hints of pear and apple.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.93
27 Reviews
- 1 year agoAnna T. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoMaureen F. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoJay C. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoBeau B. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoLuis V. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoLuis V. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoLuis V. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Good stuff.Smooth tasteLuis V. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoCharisse S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Good bang for the buckBetter than makers or bullitCharisse S. - Verified buyer
- 2 years agoCaelite M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Done rightDone rightJordan N. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smooth like silk.YesAngela K. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smoothest sip out thereWas smooth and SmokeyDaniela M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
N/AN:ACarrie . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Delicious for great priceIt’s a higher end all purpose bourbon for a great priceCraig F. - Verified buyer
- 3 years agoEthan K. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Literally what this auto text says. THE smoothestI don’t drink hard liquor bc of this gift of sensitive taste buds. But this one... this. One. Right. Here.Jose T. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Cool dudeCool dudeIsaiah C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
AmazingRecommendTony . - Verified buyer