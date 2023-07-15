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Evan Williams Bourbon 1.75L Bottle

Evan Williams – Bourbon

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Rounded, balanced entrance. Suddenly, the briefest burst of exuberant fruit (tangerine again), followed by a green grassy note at midpalate. This becomes very peppery on the finish, albeit with an aftertaste of oaky richness. It persists all through the mouth and between the teeth with an off-bitter, lingering steely flavor.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.90

30 Reviews
  • 4 months ago
    Shawn B. - Verified buyer
    US, US
  • 7 months ago
    Kimberly G. - Verified buyer
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  • 8 months ago
    Kimberly G. - Verified buyer
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  • 9 months ago
    Shawn L. - Verified buyer
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  • 9 months ago
    Kimberly G. - Verified buyer
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  • 9 months ago
    Shawn L. - Verified buyer
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  • 10 months ago
    Shawn L. - Verified buyer
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  • 10 months ago
    Kimberly G. - Verified buyer
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  • 10 months ago
    Craig R. - Verified buyer
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  • 11 months ago
    Craig R. - Verified buyer
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  • 11 months ago
    Craig R. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Jordan . - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Shawn B. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Roxane K. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Easy on ice

    Easy on ice
    Clement - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Jack . - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Woody

    Great with club soda and a touch of lime or straight over rice also makes a pretty darn good mix with Coke.
    James A. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Merch.

    Best value.
    Tyler S. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Absolute Tittylicious

    Dude. How could you not love this shit? 43% alcohol content, that’s more Jim Beam and Jack Daniel’s so you’re getting the same strength for a better price and still a great flavor. Thank you Mr. Evan Williams
    John H. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Amazing.

    You guys are the best! Thank you!
    Heath C. - Verified buyer