Evan Williams – Bourbon
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Rounded, balanced entrance. Suddenly, the briefest burst of exuberant fruit (tangerine again), followed by a green grassy note at midpalate. This becomes very peppery on the finish, albeit with an aftertaste of oaky richness. It persists all through the mouth and between the teeth with an off-bitter, lingering steely flavor.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.90
30 Reviews
- 4 months agoShawn B. - Verified buyerUS, US
- 7 months agoKimberly G. - Verified buyer""
- 8 months agoKimberly G. - Verified buyer""
- 9 months agoShawn L. - Verified buyer""
- 9 months agoKimberly G. - Verified buyer""
- 9 months agoShawn L. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months agoShawn L. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months agoKimberly G. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months agoCraig R. - Verified buyer""
- 11 months agoCraig R. - Verified buyer""
- 11 months agoCraig R. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoJordan . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoShawn B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoRoxane K. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Easy on iceEasy on iceClement - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoJack . - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
WoodyGreat with club soda and a touch of lime or straight over rice also makes a pretty darn good mix with Coke.James A. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Merch.Best value.Tyler S. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Absolute TittyliciousDude. How could you not love this shit? 43% alcohol content, that’s more Jim Beam and Jack Daniel’s so you’re getting the same strength for a better price and still a great flavor. Thank you Mr. Evan WilliamsJohn H. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Amazing.You guys are the best! Thank you!Heath C. - Verified buyer