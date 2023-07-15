Evan Williams – Bourbon |

50ml Bottle From $ 2.25

200ml Bottle From $ 2.49

375ml Bottle From $ 8.99

750ml Bottle From $ 14.49

1L Bottle From $ 20.74

1.75L Bottle From $ 24.99

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Rounded, balanced entrance. Suddenly, the briefest burst of exuberant fruit (tangerine again), followed by a green grassy note at midpalate. This becomes very peppery on the finish, albeit with an aftertaste of oaky richness. It persists all through the mouth and between the teeth with an off-bitter, lingering steely flavor.