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Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon 750ml Bottle

Elijah Craig – Small Batch Bourbon

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The amount of flavors are on the thin side, with healthy amounts of oak and vanilla dominating. The bourbon has a nice roundness to its mouthfeel that makes it a joy to sip, but it's more of a blunt oaky and sweet vanilla flavor hit, than a complex array of flavors. That said, it's an enjoyable sip.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.63

8 Reviews
  • 3 years ago

    Yummy

    Good taste for the price
    Peter C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Yum.

    So good, it made me smile.
    Brian L. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Sweet & Smooth

    Great price
    Taylor J. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Perfect Gift!

    Ordered this from Brooklyn to a friend in Berkley, best gift!
    Janeth R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Nice man
    Nick A. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Aggressive yet inviting

    Smokey and spicy, but just enough to keep you sipping. Great in an old fashioned or neat
    Trystin N. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    N

    N
    Mike Y. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth with a good bite

    What you want in a bourbon but nothing too special
    Nicholas R. - Verified buyer