Elijah Craig – Small Batch Bourbon |

50ml Bottle From $ 4.49

375ml Bottle From $ 15.24

750ml Bottle From $ 22.74

1.75L Bottle From $ 41.99

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The amount of flavors are on the thin side, with healthy amounts of oak and vanilla dominating. The bourbon has a nice roundness to its mouthfeel that makes it a joy to sip, but it's more of a blunt oaky and sweet vanilla flavor hit, than a complex array of flavors. That said, it's an enjoyable sip.