Elijah Craig – Small Batch Bourbon
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The amount of flavors are on the thin side, with healthy amounts of oak and vanilla dominating. The bourbon has a nice roundness to its mouthfeel that makes it a joy to sip, but it's more of a blunt oaky and sweet vanilla flavor hit, than a complex array of flavors. That said, it's an enjoyable sip.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.63
8 Reviews
- 3 years ago
YummyGood taste for the pricePeter C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Yum.So good, it made me smile.Brian L. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Sweet & SmoothGreat priceTaylor J. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Perfect Gift!Ordered this from Brooklyn to a friend in Berkley, best gift!Janeth R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatNice manNick A. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Aggressive yet invitingSmokey and spicy, but just enough to keep you sipping. Great in an old fashioned or neatTrystin N. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
NNMike Y. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smooth with a good biteWhat you want in a bourbon but nothing too specialNicholas R. - Verified buyer