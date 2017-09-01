Bulleit x YETI – Outdoor Pack Gift Set with Frontier Bourbon, 375 ml Rye Whiskey, and 10 oz YETI Rambler

750ml Bottle From $ 70.99

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Gift the adventurer in your life Kentucky Bourbon to enjoy around a campfire this holiday season with Bulleit Bourbon X YETI Outdoor Pack. Featuring one bottle of Bourbon Whiskey and one bottle of 95 Rye Whiskey, this gift set is complete with a Bulleit Branded YETI Rambler to keep cocktails at their ideal temperature. Due to its especially high rye content, Bulleit Bourbon has a bold, spicy character with tones of maple, oak, and nutmeg. The finish is long, dry, and satiny with a light-tasting toffee flavor. Simply combine our bourbon whiskey with cloves, lemon juice, brown sugar and hot water for a comforting Hot Toddy. Includes one 750 mL bottle of Bulleit Bourbon Kentucky Straight Whiskey, one 375 mL bottle of Bulleit 95 Rye Whiskey and one 10 oz. Bulleit Branded YETI Rambler. Please drink responsibly.