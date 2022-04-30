Ratings overview

1 year ago Janel C. - Verified buyer ""

2 years ago Tasty bourbon & best bang for the buck Tasty bourbon & best bang for the buck Ethan F. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Great as a mixer Can do a stand-alone but a little harsh, absolutely great for mixing though Lily C. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Such the go-to bourbon Caramel and vanilla notes, smooth, does not disappoint Jonathan F. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Nice Good Oscar V. - Verified buyer

3 years ago The best bourbon Try it and you’ll agree! Jason A. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Best bourbon for the price It’s smooth with vanilla and slight leather notes. Makes a great Old Fashion. It’s my go to bourbon. Jaden C. - Verified buyer

3 years ago My favorite bourbon It’s smooth, perfect for an Old Fashion which is my go to drink. Jaden C. - Verified buyer