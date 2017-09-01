Bomberger's Declaration – Kentucky Straight Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 176.99

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Bomberger’s Declaration Distillery Bourbon honors the legacy of the former distillery known as Bomberger’s in the 1800’s and later as Michter’s in the 20th Century. Please join us in toasting and celebrating American whiskey history with this outstanding small batch 108 proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon whiskey.