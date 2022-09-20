Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon 750ml Bottle

Blanton's – Single Barrel Bourbon

|

Set delivery address to see local pricing

Introduced in 1984, Blanton's namesake bourbon was the first ever Single Barrel Bourbon sold commercially. The Single Barrel Bourbon is the first of its kind.

More By Blanton's

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

8 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Steve B. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago

    Awesome

    Awesome
    Steve B.
  • 2 years ago

    One of the smoothest bourbons I have had the pleasure of tasting.

    Smooth from start to finish. You get a hint of vanilla or caramel which make this a bourbon that you can enjoy neat, on the rocks, or with a splash of coke. I have truly enjoyed this bourbon. I have looked in multiple states trying to locate a bottle,
    LeRobert F. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago
    Rocky D. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Robust

    Delicious high quality spirit
    Justin P. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Nice nice

    Un
    Prince H. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Very smooth taste

    Great taste, very smooth. Definitely recommend
    Adrian T. - Verified buyer

  • Blantons is such a treat and I wanted to gift it to someone for helping me out. I had a hard time finding it until I found Saucey!! This delivery service is the absolute BEST and I will be recommending and using them!!

    Blantons is such a treat and I wanted to gift it to someone for helping me out. I had a hard time finding it until I found Saucey!! This delivery service is the absolute BEST and I will be recommending and using them!!
    HS
    Heather S.