Blanton's – Single Barrel Bourbon
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Introduced in 1984, Blanton's namesake bourbon was the first ever Single Barrel Bourbon sold commercially. The Single Barrel Bourbon is the first of its kind.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
8 Reviews
- 1 year agoSteve B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
AwesomeAwesomeSteve B.
- 2 years ago
One of the smoothest bourbons I have had the pleasure of tasting.Smooth from start to finish. You get a hint of vanilla or caramel which make this a bourbon that you can enjoy neat, on the rocks, or with a splash of coke. I have truly enjoyed this bourbon. I have looked in multiple states trying to locate a bottle,LeRobert F. - Verified buyer
- 3 years agoRocky D. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
RobustDelicious high quality spiritJustin P. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Nice niceUnPrince H. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Very smooth tasteGreat taste, very smooth. Definitely recommendAdrian T. - Verified buyer
Blantons is such a treat and I wanted to gift it to someone for helping me out. I had a hard time finding it until I found Saucey!! This delivery service is the absolute BEST and I will be recommending and using them!!Blantons is such a treat and I wanted to gift it to someone for helping me out. I had a hard time finding it until I found Saucey!! This delivery service is the absolute BEST and I will be recommending and using them!!HSHeather S.