Blade and Bow – 22 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 245.99

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The award-winning Blade and Bow 22 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is inspired by the passion and craftsmanship of the legendary Stitzel-Weller distillery. Smooth and smoky, this limited-release bourbon’s taste is accented with notes of torched sugar and apples baked in honey and spices. Its aroma is one of toasted oak mixed with vanilla bean, fig and just a touch of caramel. Each bottle pays homage to this storied distillery and welcomes a new generation to the art of bourbon making. This aged bourbon is best enjoyed straight, either neat or on the rocks. Includes one 92 proof 750 mL bottle of Blade and Bow 22 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.